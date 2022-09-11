Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku In The North-East – Gombe State Governor

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has no chance of winning in the North-East.

“Our chances are very high indeed and we are strong in our resolve to work towards the success of our great party,” he said.

Yahaya stated this in Minna on Saturday when he visited former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

When asked if he would support the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who is his party man, over his brother, Atiku, the Gombe governor said there was nothing like brother and party man, adding that Nigeria was one and went beyond region.

“It doesn’t matter that Atiku is from the same region with me. They are all my brothers and Nigeria is one, we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country,” he said.

https://punchng.com/atiku-will-be-defeated-in-north-east-gombe-gov/

