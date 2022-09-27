Tinubu’s ’Emilokan’ Ambition Not Good For Democracy – Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that the “desperate ambition” of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, to become president is injurious to Nigeria’s democracy.

This is as he asserted that Tinubu is not fit and physically ailing.

Utomi made this known when he appeared on Channels TV Politics Today.

He said, “I don’t think the ambition of Tinubu is for the good of Nigeria. If I was his age, I wouldn’t be seeking political office at his age, certain things are good for certain times. Why is it his turn? What about other people in Nigeria?

“If there is any ‘Emilokan’ (translated in Yoruba as I am next) that is wrong, it is the Emilokan of Emilokan because Ko’kan (Not his turn).

“Our country has suffered so much from having ailing leaders and that was why the vice president stepped up because he thought there was a challenge to that principle and direction.

“Tinubu is not fit, physically you can see he is ailing, you can see it, let’s be true to ourselves, let him go through a medical that will be made public in Nigeria.”

The professor of political economy who also welcomed the endorsement of LP candidate Peter Obi by the Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, said the organisation had affirmed its position as a moral authority in the nation.

“Afenifere has established, over a long period of time a commitment to being principle-centered. it is hard, to begin with, that today. If anything, the challenge of politics today in Nigeria is that there has been a sign of politics without principles.

“All Nigerians can do is to admire and show respect for the leadership of Pa Adebanjo which is principle-centred.

“Afenifere constitutes a moral authority, and when you combine that moral authority with the fact that they have been able to build a clear alliance with PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum and together they have been speaking on this matter alongside Ohaneze Ndigbo. You see that there is a certain body of opinion in Nigeria who are major stakeholders who can say this is what is principled and this is what is right.”

Source: https://punchng.com/Tinubus-Emilokan-ambition-not-good-for-democracy-Utomi

