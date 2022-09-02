Tinubu’s Running Mate, Kashim Shettima, Shines In His 56th Birthday Photos

APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima Turns 56 Today!

Kashim Shettima Mustapha (born 2 September 1966) is a Nigerian banker and politician who has served as Senator for Borno Central since 2019. He previously served as the Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019. A member of the All Progressives Congress, he is the party’s vice presidential nominee in the 2023 presidential election running alongside Bola Tinubu.

Kashim Shettima graduated from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Ibadan. After schooling, he entered business and banking, eventually rising to hold several high-ranking executive positions at banks. By the mid-2000s, Shettima was the manager of Zenith Bank’s Maiduguri office before leaving the position to enter the state cabinet of Governor Ali Modu Sheriff in 2007. After four years in the cabinet, he was elected governor in 2011 and re-elected by a wider margin in 2015; his term in office was dominated by the deadly Boko Haram insurgency. Shettima was later elected to the senate. Despite being renominated for Senate in 2023, he withdrew from the nomination to become Tinubu’s running mate.

Personal Life

Kashim Shettima was born in Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria to the family of Shettima Mustafa Kuttayibe, Borno State. He is married to Nana Shettima, and they have three children.

Political career

From 2007 to 2011, he served as Commissioner in 5 Ministries. In the January 2011 ANPP primaries, Engineer Modu Fannami Gubio was selected as candidate for the governorship. However, Gubio was later shot dead by gunmen, and Shettima was selected in a second primary in February 2011. In the 26 April 2011 elections, Shettima won with 531,147 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Muhammed Goni, gained 450,140 votes.

Shettima emerged the 2014 Governor of the Year (Leadership, Governor of the Year, 2015, (Nigeria Union of Journalists, national body); Governor of the Year, 2015 (NewsWatchTimes n); Governor of the Year, 2015 (Vanguard newspapers); Governor of the Year, 2016 (Tell magazine; 2017 Zik Prize for Leadership; Kaduna NUJ Award for courage and exceptional leadership (2017), FCT NUJ Merit Award for exceptional Leadership.

In February, 2019 he became the winner of the Borno Central Senatorial District election, thereby replacing Senator Babakaka Bashir.



Festus Keyamo Hails Shettima On His 56th birthday

Happy birthday to an amazing leader and trailblazer, @KashimSM . Your mentorship of those who congregate under your wings is second to none. Your destinies on earth are still unraveling and may God preserve you to see all come true. Many, many happy returns, sir



Ayekooto:

When we discussed few weeks ago at Asiwaju’s house, I realised that you are not just intelligent because I already know that but I discovered that your humility is rare and out of this world, you’re a open man with clear conscience and integrity.

Happy 56th birthday @KashimSM



