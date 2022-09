World Athletics & Commonwealth 100M hurdles champion,Tobi Amusan is excited as she visits her alma-mater, Our Lady Of Apostles secondary school in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

She donated the sum of 1 million naira for renovations of the school.

An excited Tobi is seen in the video walking with security men and protocol officers while smiling and greeting her teachers respectfully as the students of the school sang and cheered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o71S3GkediE

