Tobiloba Amusan Wins Diamond League In Women’s 100m Hurdles, Makes History



Tobi Express Amusan became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League in 2021.

12.29s!

Tobi Amusan defends her #DiamondLeague title with a new meeting record in the women’s 100m hurdles!



Wanda Diamond League

The World, African and Commonwealth Games Record holder and Champion won in style eclipsing Gail Devers’ Meeting Record set in Year 2000.

America’s Tia Jones (2nd – 12.40s)

Jamaica’s Brittany Anderson (3rd – 12.42s)

Camacho Quinn (Olympic Champion – 4th – 12?49s)

WHAT IS A DIAMOND LEAGUE

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fourteen of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF) one-day meeting competitions.

The Competition welcomes the creme de la creme of the track and field events.

Watch Video

https://twitter.com/femii_p/status/1567930110757543936?t=_BPTnP27lEgARReZgQs7dg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related