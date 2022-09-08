Tobiloba Amusan Wins Diamond League In Women’s 100m Hurdles, Makes History

Tobi Express Amusan became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League in 2021.
12.29s!
Tobi Amusan defends her #DiamondLeague title with a new meeting record in the women’s 100m hurdles!
The World, African and Commonwealth Games Record holder and Champion won in style eclipsing Gail Devers’ Meeting Record set in Year 2000.
America’s Tia Jones (2nd – 12.40s)
Jamaica’s Brittany Anderson (3rd – 12.42s)
Camacho Quinn (Olympic Champion – 4th – 12?49s)
WHAT IS A DIAMOND LEAGUE
The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fourteen of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF) one-day meeting competitions.
The Competition welcomes the creme de la creme of the track and field events.
