Today Is Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo’s 32nd Birthday

Its the birthday of Newly wedded gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo today. Here she is reminiscing with some children about God’s love and goodness to her.
Related Posts
- Referees Body, PGMOL Accepts VAR Calls Against West Ham And Newcastle Were Wrong
- OCI Foundation Beats 4 Others In Finalist, Grabs Emerging NFP Award In Australia
- Rev. Esther Ajayi Praises MC Oluomo, Leads Him To Greet Obasanjo, Ooni And Others
- Broadcast Journalist Mr Luciano Showers Wife With Encomiums On Birthday (Pics)
- So-Safe Corps Caught Two Armed Robbery Suspects In Ogun (Pictured)