Today Is Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo’s 32nd Birthday

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Its the birthday of Newly wedded gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo today. Here she is reminiscing with some children about God’s love and goodness to her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t23v9RK2-HQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: