Tony Kabaka Added To APC Presidential Campaign Council

Accolades As Edo Big Boy, Tony Kabaka Joins APC Presidential Campaign Council

Emilokan …Emilokan … “Baba wey do well na him make joins us Emilokan. ” Comrade Tony Kabaka, the crooner of the award-winning Emilokan reloaded, was named to the APC presidential campaign council. The APC youth leader in Edo State and human rights activist has carved his name in Gold when it comes to grassroots mobilization.

Kabaka was chosen to serve as the presidential campaign council’s deputy director of youth mobilization, and his appointment is well deserved.

The fact that there has already been widespread celebration over his appointment speaks volumes about how well-prepared the STREET GENERAL is for the work that lies ahead. Because of his accessibility to the general public and his network across the six geopolitical zones, he is well-qualified for the task at hand.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/accolades-as-edo-big-boy-tony-kabaka-joins-apc-presidential-campaign-council/

