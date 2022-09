Bad road.

Bad vehicles.

Under performing and confused government.

The kind of things that happen in Nigeria…

Onne… One of the major oil and gas zones in rivers state with this kind of road..

Because federal road runs through a state.. The state totally abandons it and it becomes death trap.

It is well with us..

I weep…

