Transfer Deadline Day: Ten Hag Includes Ronaldo In Game Against Leicester

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad to play Leicester City on Thursday night.

Ronaldo has been trying to leave the club all summer but has failed to receive any concrete offers.

However, the 37-year-old will now be at the King Power Stadium hours before the transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports.

He is now expected to stay at Old Trafford until January at least.

Ten Hag had made it clear ahead of the match, that he is planning the season with Ronaldo in mind.

United will be looking for their third consecutive win of the season when they take on Leicester.

Source: DAILY POST

