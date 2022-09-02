Tribunal Sacks Plateau Reps Member, Hon. Musa Avia Aggah (Pix)

The National and States Assembly Election Petition Trial Tribunal sitting in High Court 4, Jos on Friday, nullified the election of Hon. Musa Avia Aggah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court held that Hon. Agah was not validly nominated by the PDP for the Bye-Election conducted on February 26, 2022.

The Court also declared Agah did not score the highest valid votes in the election.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-court-sacks-pdp-plateau-reps/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1662116331

