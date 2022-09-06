Tyson Fury Calls Anthony Joshua Out For A Fight To Defend His WBC Belt (Video)

Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua an opportunity to fight him in defense of his WBC Heavyweight belt.

Fury is mandated to defend his heavyweight belt this year and has called out Anthony Joshua to fight him this year in UK in an instagram video shared yesterday monday 4th 2022.

Fury had earlier on been in fight talks with the WBO, WBA and IBF champion, Oleksandr Usyk in a possible unification bout but has been told the Ukrainian has no intention to fight again this year having defeated Anthony Joshua recently.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnUl0odfkqE

