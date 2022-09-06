UCL: Dinamo Zagreb Vs Chelsea – 1 – 0 (Full Time)

While the Blues earned their place in this group stages through the Premier League, the home side came through three qualifying rounds to book their spot among European football’s elite.

Match preview

Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea – prediction, team news, lineups

Even by Chelsea’s standards, the summer transfer window was chaotic and probably had some influence on the Blues looking far from convincing during their opening fixtures.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s controversial 2-1 victory over West Ham United has left the Blues one point above Liverpool and just four points behind a Manchester City side which are supposed to conquer all this campaign.

Given the substandard level of their defending, Thomas Tuchel will take 10 points from six matches, but the German will know that now is the time for his players to start to deliver the level of performances which are expected and demanded of them.

Chelsea have now conceded nine goals – it would have been 10 had VAR not made what felt like a monumental error in the West Ham fixture – in five games, and Tuchel needs to decide whether he is going to operate with a back three or four over the coming weeks.

In attack, Chelsea have generally failed to show a clinical touch, with Tuchel left to hope that Kai Havertz’s first goal of the season is the end of his ineffective showings in the final third.

