Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool will be looking to replicate last season’s run to the final when they kick start this year’s campaign in Naples on Wednesday.

The Reds don’t have a good record in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium so will be looking to improve on that but face a tough test against a team battling it out at the top of Serie A.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related