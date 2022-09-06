UCL: PSG Vs Juventus 1 – 0 – (Live)

Paris Saint-Germain will look to end their hoodoo against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League opener at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Juventus to Parc Des Princes in their UEFA Champions League opener for the 2022/23 campaign on Tuesday night.

Both teams have dominated their respective domestic leagues in the previous decade but have been perennial underachievers on the continental stage. Juventus made it to the final in 2015 and 2017, coming up short on both occasions. PSG, for their part, fell to Bayern Munich in the showpiece event in 2020.

Both clubs also exited the competition in the Round of 16 last term and will be keen to go at least one better. PSG strengthened in the summer and now led by Christophe Galtier are smashing their way through the French top flight. Juventus, for their part, have also revamped their squad to an extent, but have lost the aura of invincibility that surrounded them in Serie A.

