Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8nlGUao9Vs

A Ugandan pastor has come under heavy criticism after a video showed him beating his church members on their backs and buttocks as part of prayer.

On Sunday, the cleric identified as Prophet Kevin Kintu during a prayer session asked his followers to come and receive the holy beating.

The followers started trooping to the front of the church, where they were beaten on their backs and buttocks.

