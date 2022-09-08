Uju Anya’s Hateful Post On Queen Elizabeth’s Death Condemned

Why are people filled with so much hates?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOuAfjxWJq0

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating. “

If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.



https://twitter.com/UjuAnya/status/1567933661114429441?t=pKpX6NtCXe4OAeYMN1FayQ&s=09

