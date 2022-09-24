Ukrainian Soldier Released From Russian Captivity Looks Emaciated (Before & After)

Ukraine’s ministry of defence has shared a horrific image of one of its soldiers recently liberated from Russian captivity.

In the photograph shared on Friday, Mykhailo Dianov, a Ukrainian soldier, looks emaciated.

“Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived Russian captivity. This is how Russia ‘adheres’ to the Geneva Convention. This is how Russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism,” the ministry tweeted.

When compared with what he looked like before captivity, Dianov is a literal shell.

On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said the country had secured the release of 215 people in Russian captivity.

“We returned 215 people from Russian captivity: 188 defenders of Azovstal and Mariupol. 108 Azov warriors, national guards, marines, border guards, policemen, territorial defense, Security Service employees. They’re safe now. We remember and try to save everyone,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

Ukraine has reached an agreement with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey, to send its released Azov commanders to Turkey until the end of the war with Russia.

“They will be able to see their families. I sincerely thank President Erdoğan for his leading role in liberating our people,” Zelenskyy said.



