Spectacular: Katsina On Total Lockdown As Umar Dikko Commissions Campaign Office For Tinubu (Photos)

Katsina State was on shut down yesterday as a result of the commissioning of a campaign office for Tinubu/Shettima which was anchored by Hon Umar Dikko. The crowd at the event was mind-boggling; this was more than a carnival as residents practically took over the streets for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; it was truly spectacular to behold.

The event was planned to be the commissioning of a campaign office, but it ended up being something much more significant that made a strong statement. The love for the Jagaban clearly transcends geographic regions and boundaries.

Only by looking at the huge crowd’s smiles would you realize that the presidential election is about payback time for Tinubu.

It is time to repay a positive developer who has touched the lives of millions of people regardless of tribe, gender, party affiliation, or interest, it is time to pay back a leader for his sacrifices in fighting for democracy, strengthening democracy, and building peaceful interrelationships.

Look at the images below, which are still causing shockwaves across the internet.

Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/spectacular-katsina-on-total-lockdown-as-umar-dikko-commissions-campaign-office-for-tinubu-photos/

