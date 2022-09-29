“Unfortunately, I Am Not The Father Of My Fourth Child!”

Good day all. I have posted exactly 2 months ago concerning my fourth child I went ahead with the DNA test unfortunately I am not her father.

Right now a lot of things have been going through my head i am shattered and depressed.

I don’t know yet what is going to happen in my marriage I just don’t know if the marriage will work or not.

I just wanted to keep you updated about the DNA.

Previous thread:

Johnnyjohnnyman:

Good morning all. My wife and I separated in 2020 for seven months we have reconciled in september 2020 and she took in the same month but I still have doubts because while she we were separated she had cheated on me with her colleague at work. Which I had Proofs.

The reason why I have accepted her back was because the fault was mine I didn’t cheat on her. I lost my job and my boss gifted me 300k I didn’t know tell her anything and I confided to my sister in Benin Republic I sent her 200k to buy goods for me and she duped me. When she found out she started abusing me to the extend I had to leave the house and moved away to stay with my mother.

I still doubts about the paternity of our fourth child because she doesn’t look anything like me nor her mother. I strongly believed she was already pregnant that is why she came back begging me to return back home. The more the baby is growing up the more she is looking like her colleague. Ever since we had reconciled everything is perfectly fine our relationship is stronger than before but I can’t stop thinking about the baby not being my own.

I want to take her for a secret dna test but if the result came out I am not the father my family will be ripped off and I don’t want divorce but i can’t also live not knowing if I am truly her father or not. What would you advise me to do should I go ahead with the secret dna or not I just want to know the truth bur I am scared of the outcome

