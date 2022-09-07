UNIBEN Undergraduate Emerges Queen Of Nigeria Institutions (Photos)

UNIBEN Undergraduate Emerges Queen Of Nigeria Institution, To Champion Fight Against Sexual Molestation

A student of University of Benin, UNIBEN Queen Jofad Michaels has been crowned the Queen of Nigeria institutions International, an office she is expected to use in amplifying women’s voices especially as it pertains abuse and harassment female students in higher institutions.

Michaels who hails from Benue state floored other contestants to win the coveted crown in a keen contest.

Those who came behind her include, Queen Agwadu Winifred who emerged the first runner up, Queen Ohanu Roman for second runner up and Queen Onwuzu Christabel, the third runner up.

Others are, Queen Asuzu Esther, Miss Culture and Queen Ibelo Chisom Cynthia, Miss Tourism.

The pageant show was organised by Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Female Students, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association & Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria.

The Queen Of Nigerian Institutions is expected to be not just a queen but a Queen who will stand up as a beacon of hope and voice to the voiceless in our Nigerian universities, and fight against sexual exploitation of vulnerable young ladies within the tertiary educational sector.

The event which took place on Sunday 28th, August 2022 at Nicon Luxury Conference Hall, Area 11 Abuja by 5pm for Red carpet attracted top dignitaries, including the wife of former vice president, Amina Titi Abubakar, Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Sarki Ado Igwebuike Ikwueme represented by the wife Enyi Dibueze Ikwueme, Pastor Deborah Omale, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the project ambassador veteran Actress Rita Edochie, Ambassador Emmanuel Akpakwu, the current Honorary Consul of the Philippines, event host AlexReports, Provost of ABPFEON Amb. Duke Bassey, ABPFEON Organising Secretary Clint Nwosu, and a host of others.

Convener and Organiser of this project Comrade Victor Mbanefor is of firm belief that young ladies are strong change influencers within Nigerian Institutions to drive positive change amongst young womenfolk, towards the rebranding of Nigerian Institutions.



