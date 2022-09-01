Unknown Gunmen Attack Army Unit In Enugu (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlgc1T3c5zs

Unknown gunmen this morning launched an attack on an army unit in Eha Amufu community, Isi Uzo LGA, Enugu state. One soldier confirmed dead and operational vehicle burnt.

I was woken up this early morning with sounds of Gunshots. I immediately realized that these gunshots were not ordinary as it continued resounding for more than 20 mins. The gunshots were too close as the Army Base is just a stone throw to my doorstep. Well since these gunmen have decided to open the new month with terror, all I can say is that we all should be extra careful and vigilant.

At the time of this report, it has been confirmed that one Army officer lost his dear life to this attack��. An Army Hilux Van was also set ablaze with so many gunshots. They also took the bikes of the Army officers.

The Gunmen took the route of Overail, through Umuhu bridge to Nkalagu road after the operation to escape, while shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away. There is no cause for alarm, there is no cause for panic and most importantly, to all those that ran into the bush and even climbed on top of trees for safety, you can now come down, situation is calm now.

All I will continue to say is that security should be a major priority for everyone in Isi-Uzo LGA and Eha-Amufu right now. May God protect his people as we try our best to protect ourselves too.



