Unknown Gunmen Shooting In Nkwelle, Anambra (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Jj4OnSpO1M

Video showing militiamen attack on a checkpoint along Nkwelle-Awka expressway, Anambra state. In the video they can be heard shouting for the “zoo to leave”.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: