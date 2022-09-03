US Vice President, Kamala Harris Hosts Osinbajo

@VP Harris is about to host a bilateral meeting with the Vice President of Nigeria @ProfOsinbajo inside the VP ceremonial office.

The meeting comes after the U.S. released its “new vision” for subsaharan Africa early last month.

https://twitter.com/MrGerrenalist/status/1565787831506706432?t=0R3ORGP5XZ51wxm7fCRuVA&s=19

VP Osinbajo confers with US counterpart at White House on mutual interests. VP Harris commends FG’s Energy Transition Plan,ETP-praising Osinbajo’s leadership, by which “I have no question that they-ETP goals-would be achieved.” Osinbajo also praised the US Inflation Reduction Act.

VP Harris also says confidently to VP Osinbajo, in recognition of his ongoing global advocacy on a just energy transition towards 2060 net-zero emissions target,-“ when we look at the issue of the climate crisis, Mr Vice President, you have been an eternal leader on this issue.”

https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1565793270868975620?t=2_92HWlMT5sCr5pvzHx8og&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related