Uzodimma Seeks Support, Prayers Of Residents For Development Of Imo

Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday said the continuous support and prayers of the people of the state were critical to the development of the state.

Uzodimma stated this while delivering his goodwill message at the Imo Unity and Praise Convention held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, Imo State capital.

The governor who graced the occasion with his wife, Chioma sought the people’s prayers and support for his administration saying without it, it would be difficult for his administration to achieve its 3R development agenda.

Uzodimma further said Imo State remains in God’s hands despite the challenges confronting the State and explained that God has been with the people of the State because he has never allowed the plan of the devil to succeed.

According to him,” God has been there for us- In good times and in challenging times. He is always there. There is evidence everywhere to show that the Almighty God is in Imo State.

“We were challenged- We didn’t go retaliating, we put our knees on the ground-we prayed and God answered us” the Governor stated.

Uzodimma further urged harmonious relationships between religious groups in the state for peace.

