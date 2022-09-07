Vacation To Chicago During Strike Is For Collaboration Discussions – UNICAL VC

By Akachukwu Ifeanyichukwu

Professor Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar has claimed that her vacation to the United States was for the purpose of concluding collaboration discussions with the DePaul University. This claim was made public by an article on DetailingCrossRiver.org

The article went further to claim that the collaboration talks with various US base varsities started with the visit of Professor Margaret Workman and Umoh Isidore from DePaul University to Calabar in July.

The VC is also said to have visited the North Eastern Illinois University, where she met with Cris Toffolo, Director, International Programs and the Chair of Social Work Programs of the University, Professor Job Ngwe.

According to reliable sources, the main purpose of Professor Florence visit to Chicago was for a week long Leadership Development Programme for Vice-Chancellors and Principal Officers of Nigeria Universities organised by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria in conjunction with the University of Chicago.

But surprisingly she wasn’t accompanied by any of her 5 principal officers including her DVC Academics, Professor Angela Oyo-Ita, who is a former Commissioner in Cross River or the DVC Administration, Professor Micheal Okom, who has the constituted duty of work closely with partnership with other institutions or the Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe or even her Librarian, Professor Aniebiet Inyang Ntui, who is the Most Read Researcher in Nigeria and has recently received an appointment from the European Union.

The timetable for the various collaborations is said to have been worked out to start in January 2023 due to the ongoing ASUU strike.

