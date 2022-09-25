Vehicles loaded with ammunition and IED’s intercepted in Ikorodu, Lagos

Two vehicles fully loaded with ammunition, guns and IED’s were discovered in a scrapyard within an Estate along Itamaga-Ijede road, Ikorodu.

Eyewitness reports stated that the scrapyard within Powerline Unity Estate Poromope, Idiroko belongs to a group of Hausa men who have been operating the yard for a while.

Reports received stated that the men were loading vehicles, with plans to move the items to an unknown destination before they were apprehended.

The men have been handed over to the Police

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8yRJXtVFGI

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci5QfvEIWMi/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

