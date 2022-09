The one million march for Peter Obi in Abuja is something else. Over one million supporters gathered at the federal capital territory to show their support for the Labour Party presidential candidate. Many youths were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions vowing to vote Peter Obi who some political elites say doesn’t have structure.

Watch this video to see how Peter Obi supporters shutdown Abuja.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTd5M58dIaw

Share this: Print