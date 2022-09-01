Video Of The Man Caught Having Sex With Daughter Who Had 2 Kids For Him In Anambra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzQHenfroFY

A man called Amaechi Agnalasi has been caught in a community in Anambra mating his own daughter.

When asked by the security personnel that his matter was reported to why he indulged in such shameful act, Mr Amachi said he did not want his daughter to leave him because according to him other kids that lived with him left him and so he decided to have intimacy with his daughter so she wouldn’t leave him like others.

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7306200/father-daughter-banished-nnobi-anambra

