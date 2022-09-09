Vladmir Putin And Xi Jinping Pay Tributes To Queen Elizabeth

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT OFFERS HIS TRIBUTES

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered his condolences to King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, wishing the new monarch “courage and resilience” after his mother’s passing.

“The most important events of the United Kingdom’s recent history are inextricably bound with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects’ love and respect as well as authority on the world stage,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died Thursday at age 96.

The Kremlin said Friday that Putin is “not considering” attending her funeral.

Although “Russians respected her for her wisdom,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Putin’s attendance at the Queen’s funeral “is not being considered.”

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, expressed his “deepest sympathy” over the Queen’s death in an official statement on Friday.

He said he recalled “with great warmth” her historic 1994 trip to Russia, when she visited Moscow and St. Petersburg hosted by the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

Less than a decade later, the Queen invited Putin to Britain, where she and Prince Philip hosted the Russian leader and his wife at Buckingham Palace in 2003.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/09/08/putin-says-queen-earned-authority-on-world-stage-a78749

CHINESE PRESIDENT OFFERS HIS TRIBUTES

Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence on Friday to King Charles III of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and extended sincere sympathies to the royal family, government and people of the UK,” Chinese state media CCTV reported.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, in his message Xi emphasized the importance of “the development of China-UK relations.”

“Taking advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between China and the UK, I am willing to work with King Charles to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties to benefit our two countries and two peoples,” CCTV reported Xi said.

In his message, Xi said, as the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth won praise and admiration widely. She was the first British monarch to visit China and her death was a huge loss for the people of UK, he said, according to CCTV.

Some context: In 1986 Queen Elizabeth II visited China with stops in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Kunming and Guangzhou. She became the first, and so far only British monarch to set foot in mainland China.

She toured various Chinese landmarks, including the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Warriors.

Her visit came some two years after the two governments signed a joint declaration, paving the way for former British colony Hong Kong’s return to China.

Among the Chinese leaders the Queen met in Beijing was then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/queen-elizabeth-death-reaction-news-09-09-22/h_81362181ad07d6da5ca6ed36e3078c56

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related