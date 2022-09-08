We Are Losing Members To Labour Party In Benue – APC Chieftain Laments

Anthony Obekpa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Benue, says the party is losing members to Labour Party (LP) in Ogbadibo LGA of the state.

In a statement, Obekpa said Austin Agada, Benue APC chairman, is not bothered about the situation in his LGA despite efforts to meet him to find a lasting solution.

The chieftain said the outcome of the situation would be devastating during the 2023 polls if nothing is done to address it.

“It is no longer news that our immediate past local government secretary Hon Eloyi Ogbe has moved to the labour party. His decision to defect to the labour party is obviously not unconnected to recent developments in the APC leadership in Ogbadibo and zone C in general,” the statement reads.

Our staunch members are defecting daily. Our state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada it seems is not bothered about the candidates from Ogbadibo winning or not.

“I think he is content being the chairman and having Rev. Fr. Alia as Governorship candidate. I don’t have his ears anymore. I am not on the same page with him as he has made some people believe.

“He is not communicating with me. The scouts of the Labour Party are hoovering around APC stakeholders. Their aspirants are consulting, recruiting and convincing our party faithful.

We must do something except if we have all decided to abandon the party.

If the party wins at the centre and we don’t have representatives at the state assembly and national assembly I am sure we all know we will be back to square one.”

Obekpa said no matter what happens, he would not leave the APC.



https://www.thecable.ng/were-losing-members-to-labour-party-in-benue-apc-chieftain-laments/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related