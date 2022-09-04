We Created Peter Obi’s Twitter Handle, Handed It Over To Him – Reno Omokri

To show you how Peter Obi’s people use Twitter bots and troll farms to fool the public about his online popularity, watch his video with Adeola. YouTube is the only platform where bots and troll farms CANT WORK. That is why that video does not have a lot of views.

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1565643946776297476?t=NsYkPyU1Q8DQDn-o5YaBbQ&s=19

I handled Peter Obi’s Twitter until we handed it to him in July. We know how many real followers he has. Click on his followers. you’ll see hundreds of thousands with ZERO followers and NO PROFILE PHOTO. They are bots from the IPOB agent posing as a girl on Twitter

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1565648329547161600?t=NsYkPyU1Q8DQDn-o5YaBbQ&s=19

I challenge Peter Obi and his handlers to deny he is not using bots. We have all the data. From when WE created his profile to when WE handed it to him in July. All his followers were real. It was after the IPOB agent posing as a girl came in that bots were added!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1565654336574734336?t=NsYkPyU1Q8DQDn-o5YaBbQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related