We Don’t Meddle In Internal Affairs Of Other Parties – APC Replies PDP Chairman

The All progressives Congress, APC, has attacked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu over the crisis within the party.

The APC, in a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, lampooned Ayu over his failure to grasp hold of his party’s affairs. They also mocked him for being ‘unable’ to bear responsibility for his comments against the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

The statement read; “As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. lyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and “other mischievous people” were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor.”

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads. With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?”

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivaled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unraveling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.”

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.”

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”

“On our part, we will remain focused in search of new and creative ways of improving the quality of life of our people, and working to convince them to renew our mandate again in 2023.”

