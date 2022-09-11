We Monitor Withdrawers From The Bank, Then Rob Them – Suspect

A suspected criminal paraded by the police in Zamfara State has narrated how he robs people after they withdraw cash from banks.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, claimed the suspect, Umar Usman, 39, in a confessional statement, said he is a member of a syndicate that specialises in monitoring customers who withdraw money in cash from banks and other financial centres, only to rob them afterwards.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he and other members of the syndicate operate in Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The police said the suspect’s confession led to the recovery of N3,500,000 belonging to one Nura Shinkafi, attached to Zamfara State Investment Office, Gusau.

Zamfara Police PPRO, Muhammad Shehu, while parading the suspect on Friday.

The victim complained that unknown person(s) broke the left side glass of his Peugeot 406 vehicle and made away with his bag containing his black HP Laptop with serial number CND0515RPN, valued at N250,000, one Zamfara State Investment I.D Card and the sum of N3,500,000.

The police said while they have succeeded in arresting Mr Usman, efforts are still ongoing to arrest a fleeing suspect, Abdul Sun, who is a resident of Zaria, Kaduna State.

The banditry suspect, Isyaku Babangida (Photo Credit: Zamfara Police Command)

The police commissioner in Zamfara, Kolo Yusuf, tasked members of the public, especially those who make financial transactions in banks or any financial centres, to be conscious of this syndicate and ensure they report any suspicious person (s) to the police for appropriate action.

The police said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/553323-how-we-monitor-people-who-withdraw-money-from-banks-rob-them-suspect.html

