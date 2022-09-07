What Adjustments Have You Made To Cope With The Rising Inflation? (Pictures)

Are there known products you no longer use due to high cost?

Come in here and share your cost-cutting tricks with us.

It is not news that the cost of goods and services now rises per second. No one goes to the market with a list again. Just separate your transport fare and buy as your money fit reach.

I remember the first time my market woman’s daughter tried selling homemade liquid soap to me. I replied “Noooo, I don’t use that. Don’t you have Morning Fresh or Mama?”

Alakada oshi!

_Hey! Fast forward to today. The price of liquid soap e choke! Na me use my hand ask for that local one o. It cost N100 for 50cl. So I buy it and pour it inside my Morning Fresh container.

The big Morning Fresh is 1000ml and currently, it costs N1000. With N200 liquid soap, I would fill up the big container. I save N800 on every 1000ml.

What of milk? I was always a fan of peak tin. Now I buy Peak refill and pour it into my plastic container.

I think this is the time for homemade products to thrive.

