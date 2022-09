Do you think it’s ok for parents to share same

bed room with their kids?

I was shocked to my bone marrow when a little girl of eight was telling me of what happens between her parents at night simply because she share the same room with them.

I can’t explain but I can assure parents that sharing the same bed room with their kids is not too good.

