What I Will Do When My Husband Wins In 2023 – Remi Tinubu

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the presidential candidate of APC, said she will give voice to the voiceless if she becomes the country’s first lady in 2023.

She said this on Saturday in Abuja when she visited Karon-Majigi Ward of Gwarimpa and Yar Goje Community of Abuja Municipal Area Council to meet with widows, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and people with special needs.

Remi explained that the visit was not to campaign, but to familiarise and give support to the less privileged and to let them know that she felt their pains.

“I am here today because of the work ahead of us, you don’t just jump into the waters without learning how to swim.

“This is like a familiarisation tour to every part of Abuja, to know the people who have special needs and to see how we can ameliorate their sufferings.

“Because in a situation like this, they are more like voiceless, so we are here to see and assure them that they are not alone and that we feel their pains.

“So at least, if God happens to get us to that exalted position, we don’t just go there blindly without really understanding what is in our communities and environs,” Remi Tinubu said.

She said she would embark on visits to other communities ahead of the 2023 general elections to have first-hand information about what was going on in local communities.

This, she added, was to enable her to know how she could meet the needs of the people.

She noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had done so well in spite of obvious challenges.

She added that if elected, the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would leverage Buhari’s achievements to ensure a better living for all Nigerians and the development of the country.

Those who attended the event with Remi Tinubu include Nana Shettima, wife of Sen. Kashim Shettima, APC Vice-Presidential candidate, and the party’s National Women Leader.

Tinubu who currently represents Lagos Central in the Senate, distributed food items, including rice, maize, beans, cartons of Indomie noodles, vegetable oil, and condiments to the less privileged in the communities visited.

She also presented a cash gift to members of the communities to share.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/09/10/remi-tinubu-what-i-will-do-when-my-husband-wins-in-2023/

