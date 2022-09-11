‘What I Witnessed In A Popular Pentecostal Church’

I’m a Catholic but once in a while I get to attend pentecostal churches when invited by colleagues though. So I went to this very well known pentecostal church. I found out the following:

(1) They’ve now modelled their church into several services just as it is done in the Catholic Church unlike before when they go to church by 7am and return by 2pm

(2) They have the pictures of their daddy GO inside the church just like the Catholics use those of Jesus

(3)They also had ornaments like holy oil just like in the Catholic church

(4) They have communion service just like in the Catholic church. I took their wine and communion though

It seems to me like the essence of the pentecostalism is now been defeated because the pentecostal churches we knew when growing up never had these aspects that resembled the Catholic Church practices. To add to it some pentecostal churches now ordain bishops too which were never existent to them them except to the orthodox churches.

