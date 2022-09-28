What Is The Duration Of Notice Period For Resignation?

I got a job in another company, which I am currently employed.

My start date for the next job is on 10-10-2022.

I have given my current employer my notice of resignation through the HR on 24-9-2022, stating that my last day of work will be on 4-10-2022.(Two weeks)

My colleague was telling me yesterday that the company will not pay me since they have seen my resignation letter.

I should have collected my salary and leave impromptu.

I have to be cleared from the company,that’s why I gave them notice

Even though they treated me bad I want to end everything so we part ways peacefully

I can’t wait for my salary because they pay on 15th of next month and I need to relax before taking up another job hence giving them notice for resignation.

NB: 1)I have been coming to work since that 24-10-2022

2) The HR have not approved my resignation

3) I worked from the 1-09-2022 till 4-10-2022

I believe that I should be paid

Please is there any reason why this company shouldn’t pay me ?

How do I follow this up to know my stand, because if they won’t pay me, no need coming to work or even giving them notice

