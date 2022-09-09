What Is The Highest Amount You Can Spend To Buy A Phone?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

IPhone 14 will be released later this month. It is reported to cost about $1000 to get it.
With the recent hike of prices of modern phones, what is the highest amount you can spend on a phone?

Pls fp

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: