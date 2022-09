What Song Are You Listening To Right Now?

Am listen to Burna Boy ( Common person )

LYRICS

Na me wey dey clean una house

Na me wey dey wash una car

Na me wey dey cook ununu

Na me wey dey wash una cloth

Na me wey dey work for your shop

Na me wey dey hawk ununu

I be common person, but my happiness, oh, still be my own

Everybody get role, no mean say your own role passin’ my own

I be common person, but my happiness, oh, still be my own

Everybody get role, no mean say your own role passin’ my own

Because na God, I dey put all my faith

Food for my plate, fit no do me jo

Mm, balanso

Even as things no dey go my way

Even in days where no get nothing at all

Mm, balanso

Na me wey dey drive your bus

Na me wey drive your keke

Mm, balanso

Na me wey dey run around

Na me do the job

Mm, balanso

I be common person, but my happiness, oh, still be my own

Everybody get role, no mean say your own role passin’ my own

