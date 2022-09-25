What To Do When You Don’t Feel Like Praying But Have To Pray

Start praying…

It’s that simple.

That’s all you have to do because you don’t have to feel like praying before you start praying.

Remember the flesh is weak but the spirit is willing, and prayer is a spiritual exercise, so if you want to wait first until you feel like praying before you start praying, you may never start praying.

But you need to pray so you don’t fall into temptation.

Matthew 26:41 (KJV)

Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.

So just start praying no matter how weak you feel, and let God who is Spirit to help you from there.

God bless.

