What You Need To Know About The Lagos Red And Blueline Metro

The Lagos State Government has on Tuesday taken delivery of the modern coaches from Milwaukee USA. The coaches will be used on the Lagos Metro Red Line Railway Project starting first quarter of 2023.

The project is under the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda launched by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo in December 2018. The Lagos Rail Mass Transit falls under T for Traffic Management and Transportation.

The Lagos Rail project in full flight will move millions of Lagosians daily via the rapid transit system around the state.

According to Lagos State Government, LRMT covers six major corridors and one monorail route of high commuter traffic demand within and beyond metropolitan Lagos, extending to border areas of Agbado in Ogun State.

The Red Line part of the project will traverse 37 kilometres from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo on the international standard gauge in the first phase, and terminate at Iddo, Lagos in the second phase, this can transport over 500,000 passengers daily at inception in the first quarter of next year and 1.1 million when fully operational.

Many businesses, residents and visitors along that corridor are already looking forward to making stops or embarking at the several proposed stations, including Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Sogunle, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Metta, and Iddo with connection to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

Commuters who spend endless hours in traffic with the collateral impact on their health can now look forward to making the trip from Agbado to Marina in just 35 minutes —adding several healthy years to their lifespan.

In January this year, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the factory of Talgo Inc, a train manufacturer in Milwaukee where he purchased two Series 8 trains for the Red Line train project. Construction of the Red Line was originally approved in 2008, but it was delayed by a previous administration.



