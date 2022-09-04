Whatsapp Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For Everyone (Photo)

WhatsApp has made group Admins more powerful by allowing them to delete any messages sent by the group members.

Few months ago, the Meta-Owned Company made the announcement that the feature will be made available soon.

Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man) is very glad to announce to the general public that group Admins can now delete messages from the group chat.

This is indeed a very good development from WhatsApp as it will curb the activities of scammers and spammers.

Please note that the feature is available only on the new WhatsApp. In other words, you need to update your WhatsApp to the latest version before you can use this feature.

See the screenshot below:

Cc:

Mynd44

nlfpmod

