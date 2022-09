First one is in Ibadan as a Hotel manager, the pay is 40k plus accommodation. Work duration is Monday-Sunday, 8am-11pm With no off day.

The second one is in Osogbo in an art gallery as a housekeeper. the pay is 50k plus accommodation, Work duration is Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm

Now as a young young graduate, I want to engage in some ICT skills to equipped myself and I need a job that will permit me time to do that.

Pls what do you all suggest I go for?

