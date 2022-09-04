Why Can’t The CBN Just Print More Money?

I am really just curious as to “why can’t we just print more money and solve the poverty problem in the country?”

Terms like “inflation” and the “devaluing of the naira” are the usual buzz answers to that question. Also, people give the example that if we were to print more money and just give everyone N5,000,000 for example, then everyone would go out and buy things, thus making “THINGS” more scarce and in short supply and hence driving up the prices of things (simple demand/supply economics). But herein lies the catch for me… With TRUE unemployment rate somewhere around 33% in the country, if DEMAND for “THINGS” rose, then I would think that companies would WANT to hire more people and build more processing plants to keep up with demand and raise their profits. So, the influx of cash (printed money) would seem to solve the unemployment problem.

Again, we have agencies that regulates pricing in the economy: PPPRA, Price Control Board (Ministry of Commerce) etc, with those, can’t the likely over pricing of commodities (THINGS) be controlled and gazetted to avoid the story of “too much money chasing fewer goods”?

In the final analysis, a robust and health competitive economy would have been created and underemployment issues largely solved.

Economists and Analysts lets discuss?

