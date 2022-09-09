Why Do Most Nigerian Guys Do This After Sex?

I mean they toast you for weeks endlessly and try to get your love and attention and when you finally give them the attention and give them the chance to win your heart and maybe after dates and probably sex, they lose interest and go cold. Why is this so? Is love dead in Nigeria?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related