Why Do Sinners Suddenly Turn Into Saints When Travelling? (Photos, Video)

Why Do Sinners Suddenly Turn Into Saints (Prayer Warriors) When Travelling? (Photos And Video)

Last week i saw the testimony of Dunsin Oyekan after he survived a ghastly motor accident, and I wasn’t surprised…

I know very well from personal experience that there were those few that God would go the extra mile to protect where need be, so that same dangerous situations that would have harmed or taken the life of most would be turned into a testimony to them, because it wouldn’t be able to harm them or take their lives.

That I believe was what happened to Dunsin who has shown himself to be of a different spiritual class… because it’s glaring that it was indeed God that intervened and saved His life, otherwise it would easily have been an entirely different story.

That’s why i keep telling people to stop playing church but take the things of God seriously, so that in crucial moments like that when they really needed God’s help, God would even to go out of His way to save them because they were also there for Him when He needed someone.

Not after they’ve lived their lives for the themselves and for the devil, then all of a sudden, when they needed His help, for instance, when they’re about to embark on a long distance journey, then they would suddenly remember God is there, and start cabashing, casting, binding, tonging and saying all manner of things in the name of prayer.

They’re bound to be on on their own if they found themselves in a dangerous situation, because it’s only men that they can deceive, not God!

Hence they shouldn’t wait until when their lives were endangered and they needed God’s help before they took Him seriously, but beforehand, so that God would also take their own matters seriously as He did in the instance of Dunsin, because they are not just lipservers whose hearts were not with Him, but true worshippers who worship Him in Spirit and in Truth. John 4:23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUntMjg4EUQ

God bless.

