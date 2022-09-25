Why Do Some Men Lie About Their Incomes & Salaries? (See Screenshot)

Actually most people are guilty of lying to their Lovers and partners about the actual amount they earn from their salary.

I believe most partners especially the Men have a reason for doing it, I think this can cause disunity and lack of trust if the other partner finds out about the actual amount you earn! What are the reasons behind this lie?

I came across the screenshot below from my IG story while scrolling about this lady asking for advice on this issue!

Experienced Nairalanders should share reason for this secret abeg!

Share this: Print