Why I Am Finer Than Nicki Minaj — Anita Joseph (Video)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has said that she is more beautiful than American rapper, Nicki Minaj, IGBERETV reports.

Anita Joseph argued that she’s naturally endowed while the American rapper despite being richer than her has a surgically enhanced body.

She said this in a video of she shared on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video;

“No disrespect to Nicky but”

Don’t ever don’t even compare original with plastic pls don’t Abeg bikooo”



