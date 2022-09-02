Why I Respect, Admire Asiwaju Tinubu — NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeeyan

A chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Oyo state, Chief Bisi Olopoeyan has explained his special admiration for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Olopoeyan, who was a former leader of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Oyo State, [/b]stated that although he is not in the same party with Tinubu, he sees him as someone who has fought relentlessly for many people.

In an interview with a local-based outlet — Water Radio monitored by The Nation, he said: [b]“Tinubu is a good person. I know him personally but we’ve not had official dealings together.

“I’ve seen so many people who have emerged through him. I do not hate him because when you see someone who is thriving, and people are thriving through him too, then you’ll know he’s a good person.

“We may not belong to the same party, but I respect him very much.

“I’ve sat with him before, and I’ve seen so many things, especially how the likes of Gbajabiamila, Osinbajo, and many others he has fought for. All of these are enough for people to respect him.”

